WATCH: Stock picks — Tencent and Reinet

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Tencent Holdings as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Reinet Investments.

Crail said that a look at the stats over the past couple of months will show that Tencent (about 31% owned by Naspers) has been under a lot of duress. “They were at a high of HK$460 and have come down to HK$345. For a valuation perspective, with long term in mind, this is a fantastic entry point into Tencent.”

Körner said Reinet Investments is trading at a 40%, so investors effectively get everything other than British American Tobacco (BAT) for nothing. “This discount is excessive, the BAT results were very strong and the Renault acquisition will continue to power them along.”