Markets

Market data - August 02 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

03 August 2018 - 05:00
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa's land shock unravels rand ...
Markets
2.
Asian ‘Trump slump’ likely to knock JSE down
Markets
3.
Rand recovers a little after overnight pummelling ...
Markets
4.
Rand slumps 2% to worse than R13.50 to a ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Gains in Naspers offset broader ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.