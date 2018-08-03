Market data - August 02 2018

Paper maker Mondi is expected to release interim results, and short-seller favourite Resilient publishes its results for the year to end-June
In a close election, it would be practical for Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with his opponents by hijacking their primary agenda
Productivity SA fails to pay 20 service providers appointed to carry out its Turnaround Solutions programme in a bid to save jobs
Nelson Mandela Bay metro could have a new coalition government in place before the end of next week if opposition parties follow through with their decision taken on Thursday to oust Athol Trollip as ...
The admission could bolster a case before the Constitutional Court
Employment in the metro grows 4.8% year on year, according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey
Treasury has suspended donor funds and initiated a performance audit; the Department of Trade and Industry says the move ‘holds back economic development’
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared Mnangagwa the victor with 50.8%, against 44.3% for the MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa
Lions will need their A-game, and some more
South African performing and visual artists will be received with great enthusiasm in the Polish city of Gdansk
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.