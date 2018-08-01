Market data - August 01 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Even outside of finance, a lot of today’s business seems to aim less to produce economic value than to grab a bigger share of existing wealth, writes Mark Buchanan
Twenty-three banks are accused of cartel-like behaviour — and using ‘smoke-filled chatrooms’ to conspire with each other
The real battle will be between Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change, writes Theto Mahlakoana
She was the founder and CEO of failed airline Fly Blue Crane and unions have expressed concern over changes she may make
For the first time in 11 months, the subindex tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time dropped to below 50
The contract of BLSA boss Themba Maseko has not been renewed either
After a decade in prison Bemba returns to submit his candidacy for December’s presidential election
Elton Jantjies believes a win is possible and says the team is well prepared after losing the last two finals
UNAIDS-led goal of ending the epidemic by 2030 is beyond reach, writes Adèle Sulcas
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.