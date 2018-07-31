Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Richemont and Santova Logistics

31 July 2018 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Richemont as his stock pick and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth chose Santova Logistics.

Katzenellenbogen has chosen Richemont again because his thesis has not played out yet.

“Richemont’s Swiss watch sales are shooting the lights out, especially in China. The only negative aspect to Richemont is when the Chinese currency weakens, it makes these expensive brands even more expensive but it should not dampen demand significantly.”

Reeders said much had been said about the value of Santova Logistics.

“On paper it’s a great company, but their price does not reflect that, since they announced further acquisitions, though, it has created some interest in the market.”

Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Richemont and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth discusses Santova Logistics

MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week on negative note as industrials and banks retreat

Markets have seesawed in recent months, reacting to heightened rhetoric on trade, with investors fearing an escalating global trade war
Markets
7 days ago

JSE falls as worry about tariffs hits global equities

The local bourse tracked generally subdued global markets, but an upbeat production report from Harmony helped lift the gold index
Markets
7 days ago

JSE records broad-based gains, led by banks

The local bourse was firmer despite new tariff threats by the US against Europe and China, with the weaker dollar proving supportive for local ...
Markets
10 days ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: The market knows best — or does it?

There is nothing more disconcerting for us ordinary investors than doing loads of homework to support an optimistic conclusion on a company’s ...
Investing
1 month ago

Santova to innovate for more lucrative deliveries

Santova CEO Glen Gerber says consumers value reliability, speed and ‘low or no delivery cost’
Companies
2 months ago

Santova attributes its good growth to diversification strategy

Expansion of its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe/UK meant international operations contributed 66.5% of Santova’s overall ...
Companies
9 months ago

