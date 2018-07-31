WATCH: Stock picks — Richemont and Santova Logistics

Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Richemont as his stock pick and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth chose Santova Logistics.

Katzenellenbogen has chosen Richemont again because his thesis has not played out yet.

“Richemont’s Swiss watch sales are shooting the lights out, especially in China. The only negative aspect to Richemont is when the Chinese currency weakens, it makes these expensive brands even more expensive but it should not dampen demand significantly.”

Reeders said much had been said about the value of Santova Logistics.

“On paper it’s a great company, but their price does not reflect that, since they announced further acquisitions, though, it has created some interest in the market.”