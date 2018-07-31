Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American

31 July 2018 - 08:57 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day, both on spot commodity prices and on forward earnings as it is trading on a price-earnings ratio in single digits around nine.

The company’s dividend yield is at about 4.5%-5%.

“Anglo American is definitely repairing their balance sheet at a quick pace,” he said.

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Anglo American, his stock pick of the day

A 'very conservative' Anglo banks on quality assets

Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani saiys the strategy for the future is a focus on high-quality assets
Business
2 days ago

Tongaat pensioners have a bone to pick

Peter Staude, who has overseen a steep collapse in the Tongaat share price, was paid a R6.6m bonus in financial 2018
Companies
4 hours ago

WATCH: Anglo American ready to go ahead with Quellaveco copper mine

Peter Major of Cadiz Corporate Solutions joined Business Day TV with his view of Anglo American's bet on Peru
Companies
4 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE led higher by banks, financials on positive credit data

Data showing an acceleration in private-sector credit growth in June helped lift sentiment towards bank stocks, while global equities tread water ...
Markets
15 hours ago

Anglo's Mark Cutifani commits to SA, and welcomes improved Mining Charter

Some analysts say the SA assets weigh on the London-listed company’s share price because of regulatory uncertainty
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand steady ahead of risks, as investors pile ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE led higher by banks, financials ...
Markets
3.
Dollar slips and euro recovers ground ahead of ...
Markets
4.
JSE higher as banks and financials rebound on ...
Markets
5.
Asia sets downbeat mood for JSE, with jobs data ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.