Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American
31 July 2018 - 08:57
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day, both on spot commodity prices and on forward earnings as it is trading on a price-earnings ratio in single digits around nine.
The company’s dividend yield is at about 4.5%-5%.
“Anglo American is definitely repairing their balance sheet at a quick pace,” he said.
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Anglo American, his stock pick of the day
Please sign in or register to comment.