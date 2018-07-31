Market data - July 31 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The ruling assists in regulating the relationship between temporary employment services and an employee, not doing away with it, writes Brian Msimanga
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the decision taken at the ANC’s national executive committee lekgotla on Tuesday night
The real battle will be between Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change, writes Theto Mahlakoana
The social media platform says it’s too early to say who may be behind the inauthentic accounts and fake pages
The panel, which is set to decide what items could be added to those that are already VAT zero-rated, gets an extension to file its findings
The contract of BLSA boss Themba Maseko has not been renewed either
McKinsey labels Jay Alix’s May 9 lawsuit as ‘the litigation equivalent of a thermonuclear device’, bereft of support for its ‘stark allegations of fraud’
The striker puts his injury troubles behind him to help the club win its pre-season fixtures
Consumers are looking more seriously at meat and dairy alternatives, with sales picking up in the likes of pea-protein and beet-juice burgers that ‘bleed’ when cooked
