Asia sets downbeat mood for JSE, with jobs data likely to add to the gloom

Naspers’s Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent took its cue from US tech stocks on Tuesday morning, sliding 2.78% to HK$357.20.

This indicates Naspers is in for another bad day after falling 1.28% to R3,315.08 on Monday.

The top 40 index managed to make a small gain of 0.2% on Monday despite Naspers, but may not be as lucky on Tuesday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 0.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.55%, and the Shanghai composite index was down 0.03%. Australia’s ASX 200 index, however, was up 0.1%.