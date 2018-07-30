WATCH: Stock pick — Intu Properties

Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities chose Intu Properties as his stock pick of the day.

Intu owns 10 of the top 25 shopping malls in the UK.

Meintjes said that although shopping “might fall away with shops moving online, the point is that Intu owns the bricks and mortar and is not the retailer. They have tenants who signed long-term leases and, looking at their rental numbers, they are not negative.”