Market data - July 30 2018

Ethics needs to be taught as early as high school if we hope to create ethical business leaders; it’s too late to wait until university where pragmatism is the dominant principle
The power utility is accusing workers of sabotage and intimidation at its plants, blaming them for possible power cuts, but unions say that protests have been peaceful
The real battle will be between Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change, writes Theto Mahlakoana
London’s status as Europe’s financial centre is under threat, but the danger is not a one-time exodus of thousands of employees, writes Mark Gilbert
Growth in private sector credit extension, or PSCE — which has been constrained by lower corporate demand for loans — accelerated quite a bit faster than expected
The director of communications at Business Leadership South Africa says he was not offered a renewal of his contract, but claims there was no conflict or tension
While President Emmerson Mnangagwa is viewed as the frontrunner, the latest poll shows a tight race
Kimi Raikkonen finishes third for Ferrari, mourning the death of former chairman Sergio Marchionne
AI-powered imitation of speech and images allows users to create alternative realities, and put words into people’s mouths, writes Roula Khalaf
