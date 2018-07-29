Market data - July 27 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The president’s wish for $100bn in foreign direct investment is unlikely to materialise if the country is left in the dark for hours on end
The 80-year-old Joao Anastacio “Jan” Roderiques's case could be the first prosecution of apartheid-era crimes for offenders without amnesty
Malema was speaking at the party’s fifth anniversary celebration in Mdantsane
Gautrain management cuts back services, with no trains available during off-peak periods, for Monday's strike after wage talks deadlock
He sees room, and a need, to keep monetary policy accommodative, but again warned that there is a limit to how much the MPC can stimulate growth
An average of 15,000 people and 500 trucks cross the border every day, the SA National Roads Agency says
Trump may be counting his economic chickens before they hatch, with most analysts predicting a deterioration in economic growth as the effect of his tax cuts wears off
Bowling trio sets up Proteas’ win against Sri Lanka in first ODI, but Amla's slump continues
Both oppressor and oppressed, the potential for participation is strong
