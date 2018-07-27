Market data - July 26 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Let’s keep the champagne on ice until we see those dollars actively at work in SA
CE Boni Mehlomakulu says Rob Davies, who axed the board, acted on ‘misinformation’
De Lille and the DA leadership reach an 11th-hour agreement, which will allow her to go through a disciplinary hearing within two weeks
CE Mark Cutifani says the producer has no intention of selling assets in SA, and that government's policy framework is moving in the right direction
Leaders warn of the spill-over effects of destabilising policy measures and call for an open world economy
An average of 15,000 people and 500 trucks cross the border every day, the SA National Roads Agency says
UN secretary-general warns of cost-cutting measures to staff; last year, Trump complained the US was paying too much of the UN budget — but hasn’t paid anything this year
Four years on De Villiers has retired‚ Amla is a fading‚ faltering star and De Kock has not scored a century in his last 23 Test and ODI innings
Both oppressor and oppressed, the potential for participation is strong
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.