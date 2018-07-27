JSE could get a boost from BHP’s sale of shale assets to BP
BHP’s share gained nearly 3% in Sydney after announcing it was selling its US shale assets to BP for $10.5bn, which may be a good augur for the JSE’s mining shares on Friday.
Dow Jones reported BHP has spent about $40bn on its loss-making US shale ventures since 2011.
BHP closed 0.33% lower at R289.25 on Thursday. The JSE survived the ructions in global markets caused by Facebook’s crash unscathed, with Naspers rising 0.16% to R3,315.28 despite the US tech stock rout.
Facebook had recovered 1.13% to $178.25 on Friday morning, after closing 18.96% lower on Thursday.
In Hong Kong, Naspers’s associate Tencent was down 0.69% to HK$372.20.
The rand similarly survived Thursday’s ructions in emerging-market currencies after US President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Turkey relatively unscathed.
Thursday’s range for the rand was a low of R13.09 and high of R13.26 to the dollar, and it was trading at R13.23 to the dollar, R15.42 to the euro and R17.35 to the pound at 6.30am on Friday morning.
The Turkish lira lost more than 2% to dollar after US President Donald Trump tweeted: "The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!"
Avior Capital Markets, which listed in June 2017 at R1.60 per share and has subsequently more than halved in share price, said on July 24 it expected to report on Friday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) had collapsed by as much as 85%.
Avior has had a series of board members resigning during its short period on the JSE, including financial director Naeem Tilly who was replaced by former KPGM head of strategy Justin Larsen.
In March, its auditors PKF resigned and it appointed BDO.
Avior warned shareholders on July 18 its new auditors and financial director had found accounting errors which "are considered material in nature".
Astoria Investments issued a statement on July 6 that it expected to report on July 23, but this appears to have been postponed to Friday.
Astoria said it expected to report its net asset value (NAV) per share increased from $1.12 to $1.14, which equates to about R15 at R13.18 to the dollar.
The Mauritius-based company faces a hostile takeover from RECM and Calibre (RAC) which is offering to buy shares for R13.50 each, a 17% premium to the R11.50 Astoria last traded at.
RAC held its annual general meeting on Wednesday, at which its proposed takeover of Astoria was approved by shareholders. It will make its formal offer by August 6.
Please sign in or register to comment.