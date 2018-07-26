Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — TFG and Capital & Counties

26 July 2018 - 09:04
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose TFG  as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Capital & Counties.

McCurrie said TFG’s shares had fallen a little but consumers were not doing too badly, “with a couple of small structural changes and a few answers on state-owned companies, Foschini’s shares can actually go up quite nicely”.

Shapiro chose Capital & Counties even though the company’s results “were very uninspiring”.

“But tourist numbers for 2017 showed a record number of people (around 39-million) visiting the UK and most of them visit Covent Garden. Capital & Counties are responsible for managing over 1-million square feet of retail and rentals in Covent Garden.”

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments talks to Business Day TV about TFG and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities discusses Capital & Counties

