WATCH: Stock picks — TFG and Capital & Counties

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose TFG as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Capital & Counties.

McCurrie said TFG’s shares had fallen a little but consumers were not doing too badly, “with a couple of small structural changes and a few answers on state-owned companies, Foschini’s shares can actually go up quite nicely”.

Shapiro chose Capital & Counties even though the company’s results “were very uninspiring”.

“But tourist numbers for 2017 showed a record number of people (around 39-million) visiting the UK and most of them visit Covent Garden. Capital & Counties are responsible for managing over 1-million square feet of retail and rentals in Covent Garden.”