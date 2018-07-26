Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Growthpoint

26 July 2018 - 09:10 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Nesi Chetty from Momentum chose Growthpoint as his stock pick of the day.

It is one of the largest property companies, with a portfolio that is worth about R80bn. It is a diversified fund and has retail assets in the Cape Town Waterfront that were doing “quite well”, said Chetty.

“A lot of the work in Growthpoint over the past couple of years has been to diversify their earnings base and they wanted to get to around 30%-40% earnings offshore. This was done by building a sizable property portfolio in Romania and, off course, Growthpoint Australia, of which they have a 65% share.”

Nesi Chetty from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Growthpoint, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Growthpoint takes Cape Town mixed-use building off the water grid

The company has invested in previously unused technology to turn an underground spring flowing into its basement into potable water for tenants and ...
Companies
1 day ago

Teething troubles for SA’s new stock exchanges

The move towards greater competition in SA is said to be irreversible, though it is more challenging here than elsewhere
Money & Investing
7 days ago

JSE-listed Growthpoint to become first property firm to list on A2X

Growthpoint Properties CEO Norbert Sasse says the new listing means the company will be able to attract more investors
Companies
14 days ago

Australian investment delivers for Growthpoint

Growthpoint holds 65.5% of GOZ, which has grown significantly and now owns R32.87bn in assets
Companies
15 days ago

Cautious allocation funds: Mediocre, but hang in there

The cautious allocation category is designed for investors who want a broad diversity of asset classes in a ‘one-stop’ shop
Investing
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Flood of JSE blue-chip results due
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker on risk-off ...
Markets
3.
Positive bias towards rand remains intact despite ...
Markets
4.
Oil climbs after Saudi Arabia suspends shipments ...
Markets
5.
Gold holds steady as dollar slips after US-EU ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.