Strong earnings from US companies support Asian shares
Tokyo — Asian stocks were higher on Wednesday, supported by strong Wall Street earnings and the hope that China’s government spending would boost growth but trade tension remains in focus ahead of a meeting between the US and European commission presidents.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2%. The index extended the previous day’s gains made after China said it would adopt a more vigorous fiscal policy to cushion the impact of external uncertainties.
The Shanghai Composite index was little changed after brushing a one-month high. It has advanced about 3% so far this week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.6%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.15% and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5%. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since February 1 as Alphabet’s blowout results bolstered the expectation of a robust earnings season.
"Gains by US shares are providing support for equities, as well as China’s stimulus plan. Corporate earnings will continue to come out and these will be a key focal point for the markets, which also have to keep an eye on trade developments," said Soichiro Monji, senior economist at Daiwa SB Investments in Tokyo.
On the trade front, focus was on talks between US President Donald Trump and European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker set later on Wednesday, at which trade issues are likely to dominate.
In foreign exchange markets, the dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 94.568, having edged up from a near two-week low of 94.207.
The 10-year treasury note yield stood at 2.943% after climbing to a six-week peak of 2.973% overnight.
The yield shot up this week on speculation the Bank of Japan (BoJ) was edging closer to unwinding its aggressive monetary stimulus, following reports late last week that the central bank was holding preliminary discussions on possible changes to its monetary policy.
The euro edged up 0.05% to $1.1688 while the dollar added 0.05% to ¥111.26.
The pound was up 0.05% at $1.3151, building on gains from the previous day on news that British Prime Minister Theresa May would lead negotiations on the country’s departure from the EU.
The decline in China’s yuan’s appears to have paused for the time being, with the currency a shade firmer at 6.797 to the dollar. It pulled back from a 13-month low of 6.829 set the previous day on the expectation that monetary conditions would be allowed to loosen further.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.1% to $0.7411 after gaining 0.5% on Tuesday when the hope for China’s stimulus lifted the currency.
The Turkish lira was on the defensive after the country’s central bank on Tuesday unexpectedly left interest rates on hold.
The central bank’s decision was in focus amid investors’ concern over its perceived lack of independence from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The president is seen wanting lower borrowing costs to fuel economic growth, although the central bank is tasked with combating inflationary pressure.
The rand, on the other hand, stood tall after surging more than 1% on Tuesday on news that China would invest $14.7bn in the local economy.
Copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded at $6,270.50/tonne after soaring 2.7% overnight to a two-week peak of $6,328.00.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange touched a two-month peak of 479.5 yuan a tonne.
Brent crude futures were up 0.67% at $73.92 a barrel, adding to the previous day’s gains as market focus shifted away from oversupply concerns to the possibility of increasing Chinese demand.
Reuters
