Markets

Market data - July 25 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

25 July 2018 - 20:25
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Trump’s EU meeting may rattle JSE
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as China’s moves ...
Markets
3.
Gold is steady ahead of US-EU trade talks
Markets
4.
After hitting 10-year lows in 2018, platinum ...
Markets
5.
Rand revels in investment pledges as it shrugs ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.