Market data - July 25 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
SA’s international tourism comes from Europe and North Africa almost exclusively, working with our Brics partners would change that, and improve the numbers
Some question the Public Service Graduate Recruitment Scheme, about which few details have been given, but others say they find it motivating
The ANC Gauteng deputy chair says it is not as if the party has not acted against the disgraced former health MEC, and that the ANC is dealing with the matter internally
Whether the move is trade-war or free-speech related is unclear, but Facebook says the setback will not change its approach to working in and with China
China has the most at stake in a potential trade conflict, accounting for the bulk of the combined GDP of about $17-trillion that Brics represents
Discussions during sessions at the start of the first day of the Brics Summit largely centred on greater participation between the developing world and the Brics nations
Many more people are still missing as authorities begin trying to identifying charred victims
World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper admits there is probably too much reliance on video referees
Writers shed light on the way the thinking on the ground is going, writes Hans Pienaar
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.