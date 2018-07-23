What to watch as commodities rout takes hold
It is a busy week as commodity companies release their results just as investors fret about the fall-out from rising trade tension
It’s getting ugly out there. Commodities are taking a hit as investors fret about the fall-out from the global trade war, with the Group of 20 (G-20) the latest to weigh in with a warning. Against that backdrop, this week is one of the busiest of the quarter as earnings pour in. Big Oil heads the list, with Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron among those reporting.
With base metals under pressure and gold offering no haven, watch for outlooks from Freeport-McMoRan, Anglo American, Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining, as well as mining-equipment makers. Rounding out the picture, we will see how crops are doing on both sides of the Atlantic, with a check on conditions in Europe and wheat tours in Canada and North Dakota.
Before getting stuck in, it is worth flagging where signals may come from about the next steps in the trade showdown, apart of course from the twittersphere. This week the World Trade Organisation (WTO) general council meets on the US-China standoff; North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) negotiators try to make headway in Washington; and leaders from the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) nations get together in Johannesburg.
It’s a gusher
After driving costs down to survive a plunge in the crude price that started in 2014, the oil industry is now riding a rebound towards some of the fattest profit margins they have ever seen. The only question is: what are they going to do with the extra money? Some of the answers will start to come in on Thursday and Friday, when in addition to the quarterly figures from Shell, Exxon and Chevron, Total and ConocoPhillips are set to report their numbers.
Investors are pushing for share buybacks after enduring belt-tightening measures used to survive the downturn that diluted their holdings. But even after buying back shares and paying dividends, a group of nine integrated oil companies will probably have an extra $8bn in cash, according to Royal Bank of Canada. That may mean majors are now scouring the globe for more barrels, marking the end of austerity and a return to bigger spending.
Lightning rods
After six consecutive weeks of declines, copper and other metals will be in focus again, as assets that have become a lightning rod for concerns about the growing fallout from a global trade war. China’s policy response will be key here, as investors wait to see whether it will offer some support to the yuan, which has slumped in lockstep with copper over the past few weeks.
Anglo American is among the first to report earnings and investors, who have been raking in big returns from the mining industry will be keenly watching out for news on Thursday about the company’s interim dividend plans, as well as the status of approval for a new $6bn copper mine in Peru. Freeport, the largest publicly traded copper producer, will also release its second-quarter results. Analysts are on the lookout for any update on the Phoenix-based miner’s Grasberg copper-and-gold project and when it expects to finally reach a deal with Indonesia allowing it to continue operating its flagship mine.
Navigating the downturn
Top gold producers Barrick and Newmont are among the companies turning in their report cards for the second quarter at a time when the price of the precious metal is languishing at a one-year low. Investors will be looking for clues on how miners are managing costs and their progress in paring debt.
In the case of Barrick, analysts are hoping for an update on talks with Tanzania to lift a ban on the export of concentrates produced by Acacia Mining. Barrick owns 64% of Acacia. Investors may also be eager to hear directly from Barrick about its intention toward Detour Gold. Barrick was said to be the undisclosed miner that was asked to sign a confidentiality agreement alongside Paulson & Company to discuss potentially buying Detour.
Data dump
Earnings this week from two of the top producers of diggers and dump trucks will offer valuable clues on how commodity demand is looking as trade tension rises. Figures from Japan’s Hitachi Construction Machinery, which reports on Wednesday, and Komatsu two days later are especially useful as they come before US giant Caterpillar announces results on July 30.
As sellers of equipment to the mining and construction industries, the two manufacturers are keyed in to the pace of growth in China, the world’s biggest consumer of metals and energy. This year, the US-China showdown has taken a toll, with their shares dropping from highs in January amid the concern that the trade war will slow China’s economy and curb its appetite for commodities.
Weather woes
As if global trade tensions were not enough to worry the world’s farmers, dodgy weather is making their life difficult too. Heatwaves and drought in northern Europe have hurt wheat, barley and other crops, while production in France, the EU’s top grower, is expected to shrink due to excessive rains. Put together, the bloc’s wheat output is poised to be the smallest in six years, according to Strategie Grains.
Over in North America, analysts and traders will tour wheat areas in North Dakota. Another group will travel to Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta to gauge the condition of the grain, canola and other crops. In early July, the US Department of Agriculture trimmed its estimate for global production as dryness in parts of the EU, Russia, Ukraine and Australia hurt their harvest outlook.
Bulls versus bears
Prospects for declining global output are fuelling optimism on the outlook for wheat prices. Eleven of 20 traders and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were bullish on the grain. Sentiment was also positive for maize and soybeans.
In the metals market, traders were most bearish on gold since December as bullion hovered around a one-year low. Sentiment was also negative on copper.
Bloomberg
