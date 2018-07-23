Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — AB InBev
23 July 2018 - 09:01
Warren Jeffery from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) as his stock pick of the day.
He said: “They have fantastic geographic diversification and their yield is currently sitting at 4.1% with a nice rand hedge counter that has been put in place, which is relatively noncyclical. So if you are looking for a way to weather the storm, it’s a good place to be.”
Warren Jeffery from Nedbank Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Anheuser-Busch InBev, his stock pick of the day
