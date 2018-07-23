Market data - July 23 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
A new survey says the opposition MDC-Alliance is rapidlyclosing the gap on the ruling party, casting doubts on a clear-cut victory for the post-Mugabe Zanu-PF
The moon will start changing shape when it enters the shadow of the Earth at 8.24pm before it is fully eclipsed from 9.30pm to 11.13pm
The new provincial leadership in contested Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is a blow to Zuma loyalists
The case goes viral as reports of substandard vaccines — some containing cancer-causing agents — frighten consumers and prompt China’s leaders to intervene
EY markets and business development lead Schalk Barnard talks to Business Day TV about foreign direct investment
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is planning to announce ‘decisive steps’ to deal with governance issues at the PIC as well as allegations of dodgy dealings against its CEO
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also due in Kigali en route to the Brics summit in SA
Athletics SA has started disciplinary action against Ann Ashworth that could lead to her being banned from running and even possibly stripped of her crown
After purchasing the unseen contents of a New Jersey locker from a deceased estate, gallery owner discovers art potentially worth millions
