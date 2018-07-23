JSE kicks off week on negative note as banks take a breather

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning as banks could not sustain Friday’s strong performance on mixed Asian markets. This is ahead of the release of numbers from prominent technology companies, including Google, Facebook and Amazon, this week.

The Dow closed flat on Friday. The Nikkei 225 shed 1.33% on Monday morning, but the Shanghai Composite gained 1.07% and the Hang Seng 0.05%.

Sentiment toward emerging markets was cautious after US President Donald Trump launched a strong attack on Iran through twitter, warning the country it would " suffer consequences the likes of which few have ever suffered before".

The all share ended last week 1.11% higher, the first positive closing in three weeks, after recording gains in the last four trading days of the week. The banking index ended the week 2.52% higher.

Naspers fell 1.93% to R3,381.96 on Monday morning amid renewed criticism levelled against the group after it was disclosed that CEO Bob van Dyk had received a share bonanza of R1.6bn.