Market data - July 20 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi warns about ‘entrenched state capture forces’ in his department, and there’s good and bad news for farmers
Suspended tax boss’s attorney also takes a dig at Pravin Gordhan, who he says is ruling ‘from the grave’ as a former SARS commissioner
Tight contest expected for the rest of the top five Gauteng positions, while delegates in Durban defy provincial leaders attempts to ensure arranged leadership
The move further distances the retail company from its parent, troubled retailer Steinhoff International
Taxpayers get longer to lodge objections, but are still at the mercy of the taxman, practitioners say, with sometimes catastrophic consequences
When the industry says what you are proposing will kill it, you should sit up and listen, the AngloGold Ashanti chair says
The abrasive and polarising candidate Jair Bolsonaro has struggled to find a running partner
A huge team effort downs the dangerous Jaguares to line up a home Super Rugby semifinal against Waratahs
Istanbul’s trade hub plays host to a festival concert for the first time
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.