Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — New Gold Platinum ETF and Absa Group

20 July 2018 - 09:51 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Independent analyst Frans de Klerk chose New Gold Platinum ETF as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Absa Group.

De Klerk said the platinum price was at a decade low and the rand slowly starting to weaken.

“If you want to start buying, one should do a small amount over the next couple of months, but the technical buy will be at R107,49. This is a medium- to long-term investment of six months or more,” he said.

Körner said investors would get a dividend yield of more than 6% and a forward price-earnings ration of eight or more.

“Yes, the company has gone through some management difficulties, but it also creates new exciting opportunities. It is a much better business than it is given credit for.”

Independent analyst Frans de Klerk talks to Business Day TV about New Gold Platinum ETF and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective discusses Absa Group

WATCH: How Amplats plans to maintain demand for platinum

Amplats CEO Chris Griffith spoke to Business Day TV about the search for technologies to unlock new uses of platinum group metals
Companies
2 days ago

Rand weakens as Fed chair commentary awakens dollar from its slumber

The dollar strength also played out in weaker commodity prices, with the platinum price dropping to its weakest level since 2008
Markets
2 days ago

Platinum stands out as Anglo lowers output targets for several minerals

Amplats boasts a strong operational performance, Kumba Iron Ore has rail troubles, and De Beers keeps diamond target steady
Companies
1 day ago

LETTER: Absa drones in the sky

The rebranding message boils down to: ‘We are a company of drones and our service will remain the same’
Opinion
1 day ago

Has Absa rebrand missed the mark?

Absa has embarked on a huge rebrand to mark its move away from Barclays Plc and establish itself as an independent African organisation
News & Insights
4 days ago

Absa faces a tough task across Africa

Bank will have to conquer fears of 'SA imperialism'
Business
5 days ago

WATCH: How new-look Absa plans to make its mark

Absa Group chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull, spoke to Business Day TV about the bank’s rebranding process
Companies
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand reels from effects of strong dollar as ...
Markets
2.
Rand reels from effects of strong dollar as ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes flat as Reserve Bank ...
Markets
4.
Microsoft may help JSE on Friday
Markets
5.
Weaker rand shows little reaction to ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.