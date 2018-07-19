Market data - July 19 2018

The dollar gains against a group of major currencies but Wall Street is hit by weak earnings and escalating trade tension; copper hits a one-year low
Will the land claims court unearth an old, dodgy deal made by Sol Kerzner? And will land claims stymie Ramaphosa’s hope of raising $100bn in foreign funds
SAPS spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed that a device had been found and that it had been neutralised
Johannesburg’s mayor welcomes legal action from former finance MMC as a way to expose whole truth
Avior says its auditors discovered the problem while finalising full-year 2018 financial numbers, and that it was ‘the outcome of good governance in action’
Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says the domestic growth outlook remains 'challenging' while inflation is set to peak at 5.4% in the third quarter of 2018
Airbus and Boeing have announced almost 300 orders for unnamed buyers, reversing the PR rule book
The US has asked the UN sanctions committee to halt further shipments, accusing North Korea of exceeding its fuel delivery cap; Russia and China want to move more slowly
The superstar has shown that she is in the best form of her life‚ having posted her 1:54.25 national record — the fourth-best time in history — in June
More than a hundred classic cars and motorcycles will go under the hammer for Concours SA in August, including a 1955 Austin Healey and a 1954 Triumph
