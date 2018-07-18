Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher amid supportive local data

Local corporate news helps lift diversified miners, while better-than-expected inflation data and retail sales numbers buoy banks

18 July 2018 - 18:29 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Good news finally managed to lift the JSE shortly before its close on Wednesday, with banks rebounding the most, following a choppy day of trade.

Banks, financial stocks and most retailers were weaker for much of the day, despite supportive economic data releases. Corporate news was mixed, with a release by diversified miner BHP bolstering the resources index, while a statement from Shoprite weighed on food and drug retailers.

The all share firmed 0.22% to 56,237.2 points, and the top 40 0.35%. Resources gained 0.73% and banks 0.44%. Platinums fell 1.36%, gold miners 1.35% and food and drug retailers 1.36%.

Earlier, inflation for June came in at 4.6% year-on-year, and while this was an acceleration from May’s 4.4%, it was less than the 4.8% consensus expectation. Retail sales for May were also upbeat, growing 1.9% year-on-year, compared to the consensus forecast of 0.8%.

While most analysts said this was positive, FNB senior economist Jason Muscat said the print suggested consumers were reining in spending, probably to divert cash to rising fuel costs. While a rebound was anticipated following the VAT increase, "the data is still extremely weak against the backdrop of high wage settlements and well-contained inflation, and it seems hopes of a consumption-led economic recovery are fading".

Retailer Shoprite fell 3.73% to R212.30, after earlier reporting that turnover in its non-SA operations fell 7% in the year to end-June, largely due to hyper-inflation in Angola.

Clicks added 2.55% to R190.55.

Trading ex-dividend, TFG fell 2.32% to R160.

Diversified miner BHP gained 1.51% to R287.92, having earlier pleased the market with its operational review for the year to end-June.

Nedbank gained 1.44% to R261.14 and Absa 1.08% to R159.71.

Vodacom gained 3.61% to R129.84.

Global markets were cautious, watching US corporate earnings reports, and US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before lawmakers.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.18% to 25,166.51 points, while in Europe the DAX 30 had gained 0.73%, the FTSE 100 0.61%, and the CAC 40 0.4%.

At the same time, platinum had fallen 0.55% to $812.33 an ounce and gold 0.1% to $1,226.40. Brent crude was 0.17% higher at $71.70 a barrel.

The top 40 Alsi futures index gained 0.14% to 50,170 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,141 from Tuesday’s 29,025.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.