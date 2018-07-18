Market data - July 18 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Prolonged droughts, taxes, duty-free imports — all are bad, but the biggest challenge to the sector remains the government not offering sufficient protection
The airport is advising passengers to allow for possible delays and longer travelling times as a precaution
The conference was rescheduled to ensure ‘high-level logistical arrangements’ and to build consensus; Sihle Zikalala is tipped to be elected provincial chairman
The Irish airline’s cabin crew across Europe escalate a staff revolt that is expected to affect up to 50,000 customers
Furniture retailers noted the biggest growth in May from the same month in 2017, with sales rising 14.4%
But some critics say certain aspects of the Competition Amendment Bill could put off foreign investors
Russia wants to question a number of US citizens and UK financier
The big-serving player who made history at the 2018 Wimbledon final says he’ll be ‘a proud South African for the rest of my career’
Martin Wolf reviews Adam Tooze’s detailed and superbly researched account of the origins and consequences of the global financial crisis
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
