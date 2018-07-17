Market data - July 17 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Subscriber growth is manifest destiny as the streaming services sinks billions of dollars into original programming, writes Shira Ovide
A big pool of well-coached applicants has helped employers increase the diversity of their workforce and find staff who stick around
The conference was rescheduled to ensure ‘high-level logistical arrangements’ and to build consensus; Sihle Zikalala is tipped to be elected provincial chairman
Disruptions at Russian and emerging markets mobile operator illustrate the effects of the US ban
The deal, which creates the world’s largest open economic area, hopes to counter Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies
The Amazon.com founder’s net worth has hit $150bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
The reduction of hot-rolled steel coils to Iran shows a shift in behaviour for fear of falling foul of US sanctions
The South African champions show little quality at African Champions League
Wyatt felt his soundtrack from the resulting Taka Takata movie was a great foundation from which to form an inclusive 14-piece orchestra
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
