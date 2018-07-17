Market data - July 16 2018

Metal is hardly changed ahead of the Federal Reserve chairman’s appearance before Congress, with traders waiting for his clues on the pace of US rate increases
We cannot roll back scientific discoveries or technological advances, but we can regulate the application of new technologies
Finance Minister Nhlanhla argues there is insufficient evidence while Mondli Gungubele will not oppose UDM’s application
Unlike Cyril Ramaphosa's proposed jobs summit, the Saftu gathering aims to bring together some of those most affected by unemployment
In the world of mining, the streaming company is the same as the bank in the casino; they don’t lose
Growth in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to increase from 2.8% in 2017 to 3.4% in 2018
The Amazon.com founder’s net worth has hit $150bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Trump has returned to near-universal condemnation of his meeting with Putin, where he astonished Republicans and Democrats alike by siding with Russia against the US
Here’s a list of the top players of the 2018 World Cup tournament
Wyatt felt his soundtrack from the resulting Taka Takata movie was a great foundation from which to form an inclusive 14-piece orchestr
