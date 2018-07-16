Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Brent crude

16 July 2018 - 09:34 Business Day TV
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Brent crude oil as his stock pick of the day.

“There has been increased production in oil, although the markets are still tight. Depending on what happens in Iran, if countries like India continue to not import from Iran, more tightness can occur, especially in Brent as it may rebound to $80 and above in the next few months,” he said.

