Markets

JSE likely to slide for fifth day

16 July 2018 - 07:58 Robert Laing
The JSE. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
The JSE. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The JSE may be in for its fifth trading day of losses, judging by Chinese markets, which were down on Monday morning following the release of second-quarter GDP figures.

China’s second-quarter GDP report was released at 4am South African time and showed the country’s annual economic growth slowed to 6.7% from 6.8% in the first quarter.

This was as expected by the economists’ consensus, but still knocked 0.47% off the Shanghai Composite index while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.17%.

In Hong Kong, Tencent was up 0.31% to HK$382.20, indicating its 31%-owner Naspers may recoup some of Friday’s 2.1% drop to R3,373.

Sydney’s ASX 200 index was down 0.49%, with BHP falling 0.81% to A$33.06, indicating the JSE’s miners may be in for their fourth trading day of losses.

Japanese stock markets were closed on Monday for the country’s "marine day" national holiday.

It is a quiet week on the JSE results front, with no results other than Sabvest’s interims on Friday diarised.

The rand started the week comfortably under R13.30 to the dollar after reaching R13.22 during the weekend.

The rand was trading at R13.26 to the dollar, R15.50 to the euro and R17.56 to the pound at 7am.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand cheers weaker dollar, as outlook improves ...
Markets
2.
Rand cheers weaker dollar, as outlook improves ...
Markets
3.
Rand rallies on record Chinese trade surplus
Markets
4.
Rand rallies on record Chinese trade surplus
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends negative week with ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.