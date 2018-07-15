Markets

Market data - July 13 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

15 July 2018 - 16:40
An electronic display board show stock market quotes. Picture: 123RF
An electronic display board show stock market quotes. Picture: 123RF

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand cheers weaker dollar, as outlook improves ...
Markets
2.
Rand cheers weaker dollar, as outlook improves ...
Markets
3.
Rand rallies on record Chinese trade surplus
Markets
4.
Rand rallies on record Chinese trade surplus
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends negative week with ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.