Market data - July 13 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Rule number four is do not feel that you have to make your negotiating demands clear
The Democratic Alliance has called for the police investigation into VBS executives and Vele Bank for alleged corruption to be expanded to include the Public Investment Corporation.
An amendment would see provincial leaders becoming fully participating members of its selection panels, and senior party leaders are strongly against this
Auckland Park residents celebrate as city comes out victorious over developer in long-running battle over student accommodation development
The trade minister says the concessions SA has made on pork, poultry and beef, ‘as a quid pro quo’, are linked to SA’s continuing benefit from Agoa
Absa’s Maria Ramos, who earned nearly R30m in 2017, is a rarity in the boardrooms of SA’s listed firms
The two world leaders meet days after a US federal grand jury charged 12 Russian intelligence officials with election hacking
The French, playing their third World Cup final, were made to sweat for victory
Exciting new addition pushes the boundaries at the National Arts Festival
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.