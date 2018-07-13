Gold slides to one-week low on buoyant dollar

London — Gold prices slid on Friday to their lowest in more than a week as the dollar rose due to easing trade tension and weak demand for the metal due to the expectation of higher interest rates in the US.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,240.3/oz, at 10.31am GMT from an earlier $1,238.90, its lowest since July 3.

It has fallen about 9% since the middle of April. US gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,240.9/oz.

Tension between the US and China eased after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that talks between the world’s two largest economies could be reopened if Beijing was willing to make significant changes.

A rising US-currency makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, which potentially weighs on demand.

"When the dollar rises we see gold falling, but when the dollar falls we don’t see gold recovering because there is very little appetite for gold at this time," said ActivTrades analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa. "Higher interest rates in the US means holding gold costs money."

Gold does not earn any interest or dividends and costs money to store and insure.

In June, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight lending rate 25 basis points to 1.75%-2.0%. Expectations are for another two rate rises in 2018 and three in 2019. Investors retreating from gold can be seen in the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York’s SPDR Gold Trust GLD, which has seen its holdings fall more than 8 percent since late April to below 26-million ounces.

On the technical front, any attempts on the upside will meet resistance at the 21-day moving average currently around $1,258, while support is at $1,237.32 the low on July 3 followed by the December trough at $1,352.92.

Silver fell 0.6% to $15.80/oz, platinum lost 1.1% to $829.64/oz and palladium was 0.9% lower at $940.9.

"The global trade dispute is threatening to disrupt car sales, placing a question mark over platinum and palladium demand," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"While auto sales numbers suggest steady demand growth for palladium, expect a moderate decline in auto catalyst demand for platinum this year."

More platinum than palladium is used in diesel engines, whose sales have fallen since Volkswagen was found in 2015 to have cheated in emissions tests.

Reuters