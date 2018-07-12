WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Walt Disney

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Walt Disney.

McCurrie said it was obvious that Shoprite was a quality, well-run operation and, although it seemed likely that second-quarter GDP would be disappointing, he would not turn negative towards SA and “Ramaphoria is not over yet, it’s just delayed”.

Shapiro said Walt Disney was finally starting to move, “with the Sky and Fox deal bringing them closer to where they want to be and setting up a challenge against Netflix”.