Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Walt Disney

12 July 2018 - 10:35 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Walt Disney.

McCurrie said it was obvious that Shoprite was a quality, well-run operation and, although it seemed likely that second-quarter GDP would be disappointing, he would not turn negative towards SA and “Ramaphoria is not over yet, it’s just delayed”.

Shapiro said Walt Disney was finally starting to move, “with the Sky and Fox deal bringing them closer to where they want to be and setting up a challenge against Netflix”.

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments talks to Business Day TV about Shoprite and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities discusses Walt Disney

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

WATCH: Stock picks — Woolworths and Shoprite

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investment talks to Business Day TV about Woolworths and Simon Brown from Just One Lap discusses Shoprite
Markets
7 days ago

JSE queries Christo Wiese’s Shoprite share deal

Directors are not allowed to trade shares during closed periods, retail analyst says
Companies
14 days ago

Deals and feuds at Sun Valley’s summer camp for billionaires

Here’s a look at what to expect from the annual invitation-only shindig, where this year’s invitees include Warren Buffett, Mark ...
World
2 days ago

What do investment bankers do to justify their fantastic fees?

Going through a mergers and acquisitions auction can feel like being operated upon
Opinion
7 days ago

UK regulators likely to fight Mickey Mouse offer for Sky

Walt Disney should offer more for Sky if it gains an influential stake in 21st Century Fox, some say; even the thought of it pushed Sky’s share ...
Companies
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JSE likely to join global rebound, but bad news ...
Markets
2.
Rand headed for a sharp fall, says world’s most ...
Markets
3.
Rand headed for a sharp fall, says world’s most ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker on risk-off ...
Markets
5.
Stocks and commodities rebound after trade ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.