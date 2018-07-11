WATCH: Stock picks — Long4Life and Gilead Sciences

Markets

11 July 2018
Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations chose Long4Life as his stock pick of the day and Nic Norman-Smith from Lentus Asset Management chose Gilead Sciences.

Cruickshanks said Long4Life was for those who could afford it and had time of their side, “not for the widows and orphans but for the more adventurous investor”.

“Does [Long4Life CEO] Brian Joffe have the right recipe going ahead? His record speaks for itself and the capital values will probably add up over the next two to three years.”

Norman-Smith said that Gilead Sciences had been the world leader in HIV drugs. “When someone contracts the virus, they have to take a regimen of around 25 different pills and Gilead got this down to around two or they. They have around 85% of the HIV market which is a wonderful market because you can cure people and they can live an absolutely normal life. But they do need their drugs on a continuous basis — so everyone wins.”

Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations and Nic Norman-Smith from Lentus Asset Management talk to Business Day TV

