WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest
11 July 2018 - 10:27
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.
The country’s commodities are relatively firm at the moment.
“Bidvest came down from R230 per share to about R190 and is slowly starting to show some value. If there is better news coming out of SA and a slight uptick in the GDP numbers, Bidvest is a good option.”
