WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest

11 July 2018
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.

The country’s commodities are relatively firm at the moment.

“Bidvest came down from R230 per share to about R190 and is slowly starting to show some value. If there is better news coming out of SA and a slight uptick in the GDP numbers, Bidvest is a good option.”

28 days ago

14 days ago

6 days ago

12 hours ago

1 day ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.