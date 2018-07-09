Markets

Asian markets rally after upbeat job report whets investors’ risk appetites

09 July 2018 - 07:36 Wayne Cole
A security guard is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. File photo: REUTERS
A security guard is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. File photo: REUTERS

Sydney — Asian share markets rallied on Monday as favourable US jobs data whetted risk appetites, while sterling slipped after two members of the British government resigned over Brexit and put the future of Prime Minister Theresa May in doubt.

The pound peeled off about a third of a US cent to $1.3290 as news broke British Brexit Secretary David Davis and Brexit Minister Steven Baker had resigned.

The loss came just two days after a meeting at May’s Chequers country residence supposedly sealed a cabinet deal on Brexit and underlines the deep divisions in her ruling Conservative Party over the departure from the EU.

"The outlook for the pound had brightened in recent weeks," said Westpac senior currency analyst Sean Callow, seeing a chance this could turn out positive for the currency.

"If the UK government presses ahead with this plan despite the unexpected resignation of ‘hard Brexit’ officials and with the US dollar losing momentum, sterling should be able make a run at $1.35 multi-day."

Sentiment in other markets was mostly positive after Friday’s US payrolls report showed tame wages and more people looking for work.

"The combination of rising employment and increased labour force participation suggests healthy but not tightening labour market conditions in June, something that will allow the Fed to continue to hike rates at a gradual pace," said Kevin Cummins, a senior US economist at RBS.

The balanced report helped Wall Street end last week in the black and Japan’s Nikkei followed up with gains of 1.4% on Monday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.1%, on top of 0.7% rally on Friday when the launch of US tariffs on Chinese imports came and went without too many fireworks.

Not that bad

"While trade tensions fan concerns about the future, incoming data show a soaring US economy, a healthy labour market, and some rebound in Europe and Japan," said Barclays economist Michael Gapen.

"For now, overall policies and financial conditions still support growth and investment," he added. "A sharper than expected Chinese slowdown from a domestic credit crunch and external trade tensions could be the main risk to global growth."

Chinese shares were attempting to rally on Monday with the Shangahi blue-chip index up 1.9% after hitting its lowest in almost 18 months last week.

China’s securities regulator said on Sunday it planned to ease restrictions on foreign investment in stock listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen exchanges to attract more foreign capital and support the economy.

The focus this week would be on Chinese data for June covering inflation, new loans and international trade. The US also releases inflation figures, while the Bank of Canada might well hike rates on Wednesday.

In currency markets, the US dollar was mostly softer following the jobs report, with sterling being an exception.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar had pulled back to 93.937, from a top of 94.486 on Friday.

The euro held its gains at $1.1760, while the dollar was flat on the yen at ¥110.45.

In commodity markets, oil prices pushed higher as the dollar eased. US crude futures gained 26c to $74.06 a barrel, while Brent rose 30c to $77.42 a barrel.

Gold was 0.3% firmer at $1,258.40/oz.

Reuters

Much ado about Brexit — and only 282 days to go

Theresa May is facing a revolt over whether she should have the power to take the UK out of the EU without a deal: here’s a blow-by-blow account of ...
World
18 days ago

Amicable Brexit divorce on the cards

UK even agrees to a ‘backstop’ solution on the future of the Irish border, something Theresa May would not even contemplate before
World
3 months ago

FT COLUMN: Britain’s road to becoming the EU’s Canada

After Brexit, the UK will have a trade relationship with the EU similar to Canada’s and will remain a middle-of-the-road democracy, like ...
Opinion
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand back under R13.50/$, Asian markets higher ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly lower as trade war ...
Markets
3.
Rand flat in choppy trade as US data comes in ...
Markets
4.
JSE closes softer as risk-off trade offsets ...
Markets
5.
The rand is big in Japan right now
Markets

Related Articles

Rand back under R13.50/$, Asian markets higher ahead of JSE’s opening
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly lower as trade war escalates
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.