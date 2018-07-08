Market data - July 6 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Bribery and corruption, politicians murdered, drug-gangs in control — the region has faced worse, but not by much, writes Ian Bremmer
The latest arrests bring the number of suspected cash heist robbers caught since May to 50
The DA is among parties opposing the IEC’s court bid for an extension to the June 30 deadline to obtain addresses for citizens on the voters roll
Tencent Music Entertainment Group has picked banks to advise on a planned US IPO that could raise at least $1bn
In a statement issued by parliament, Ramaphosa said people live far from work and can't afford to spend more on travelling costs
Merchantec’s CEO confidence index has fallen back to pre-Ramaphosa levels of 47.4, with almost half of CEOs surveyed scoring him an adequate five out of 10
The daring rescue from Tham Luang cave complex in Thailand is a victory in an operation earlier dubbed ‘Mission Impossible’
American Noah Lyles equalled SA’s Clarence Munyai’s 2018 record for the 200m, storming home in 19.69 sec
Narrative Means exhibition gets to the heart of the matter with the visual art of storytelling
