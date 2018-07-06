World markets calm and edging higher after US confirms tariffs on China
London — The imposition of tariffs by the US and China on billions of dollars of trade was absorbed calmly by markets on Friday with stocks edging higher and the euro climbing to a three-week peak, but concerns about the conflict escalating capped gains.
Chinese shares led a recovery by Asian markets, partly helped by the perception that the tariff measures were already priced in, though worries about what lies ahead for global markets boosted appetite for perceived safe-haven assets such as government debt and the Japanese yen.
"Some of it is priced in, but then this is an ongoing story and what can definitively be said is that we are entering a period of much greater uncertainty than before," said Neil Mellor, a senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in London.
World stocks rose 0.2% to their highest level in a week while Asian stocks climbed nearly 0.5% led by a rebound in Chinese shares.
US tariffs on more than 800 goods from China worth $34bn took effect at 4.01am GMT, while China’s commerce ministry said in a statement shortly after the deadline passed that it was forced to retaliate, meaning $34bn worth of imported US goods, including vehicles and agricultural products, also faced 25% tariffs.
MSCI’s main European Index edged 0.1% higher but held below a two-week high hit in the previous session amid hopes of a rapprochement between the US and Europe on vehicle trade tariffs.
The euro took cues from broadly firmer stocks and rose 0.1% on the day to a fresh three-week high at $1.1727 with broadly strong German industrial data this week also boosting demand for European stocks. Signs of nervousness were, however, evident in markets with the yen and the Swiss franc firm against the dollar while core US and German bonds in demand.
"The China-US relationship is such a large component of global trade that [there is] really a global impact and that has implications that are difficult to foresee," said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asia economic research at HSBC in Hong Kong.
US President Donald Trump has warned that the US may ultimately target more than $500bn worth of Chinese goods, an amount that roughly matches its total imports from China last year.
Copper, seen as a barometer of the world’s economic strength because of its wide industrial use, fell on Friday to near a one-year low, at $6,221.50 a tonne, before recouping some losses.
In the currency market, the yuan weakened after choppy trade, keeping some distance from 11-month lows touched earlier this week.
The two-year US treasury yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher US Fed fund rates, was at 2.553% compared with a US close of 2.561%.
US crude stood 0.2% higher at $73.09 a barrel. Brent crude was almost flat at $77.42 a barrel.
Reuters
