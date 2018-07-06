Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock Picks - Reinet and Nokia Corp

06 July 2018 - 09:19 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Graeme Körner, of Körner Perspective, chose Reinet as his stock pick of the day.

With the future of the tobacco industry being quite volatile, British American Tobacco’s (BAT's) results were quite surprising, showing that the company does have the wind at its back.

Choosing Reinet gives an investor a discounted entry point into BAT, Körner says. This stock price is at a 40% discount and when buying Reinet, the investor not only gets BAT but also access to the UK pension business for nothing, he says.  

Ricus Reeders of PSG Wealth chose Nokia Corporation, as a China-US trade war looms. Looking at Europe and which companies will benefit there, Nokia is already one of the biggest telecoms exports from China and could be beneficial should the trade war continue.

Graeme Körner, of Körner Perspective, chose Reinet (RNI) / R242.39 (-1.20%) as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders, of PSG Wealth, chose Nokia Corporation (HSS) / $4.85 (+0.66%)

US opening fire on the world — and itself, China says on eve of trade war

There is little prospect of a last-minute diplomatic flurry to avert the trade war, with no evidence of talks between the two sides, even via back ...
World
1 day ago

Bank of England warns global trade war will slow world economic growth

The bank’s governor notes global export orders and manufacturing output have already fallen, just as Trump doubles down on China tariffs
World
16 hours ago

Angela Merkel talks tough on Trump about Nato and an all-out trade war

The German Chancellor says Donald Trump’s calculations on EU trade surplus do not include digital services, making them ...
World
1 day ago

Europe gains for third day while trade-war worries see Asia bourses pegged back

European car shares jump on report about US tariff compromise; an ECB report lifts the euro and bond yields; the yuan slips back
Markets
21 hours ago

Illicit tobacco sales will cost SA R7bn this year, says Tisa

Cigarette sales at prices below the minimum tax payable on a pack — R17.85 — were found in 100,000 shops, and that excludes taverns and shebeens
Economy
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand jumps more than 10c to dollar as euro ...
Markets
2.
The rand is big in Japan right now
Markets
3.
Rand jumps more than 10c to dollar as euro ...
Markets
4.
The rand is big in Japan right now
Markets
5.
Jittery day for rand and other currencies
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.