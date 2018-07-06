WATCH: Stock Picks - Reinet and Nokia Corp

Graeme Körner, of Körner Perspective, chose Reinet as his stock pick of the day.

With the future of the tobacco industry being quite volatile, British American Tobacco’s (BAT's) results were quite surprising, showing that the company does have the wind at its back.

Choosing Reinet gives an investor a discounted entry point into BAT, Körner says. This stock price is at a 40% discount and when buying Reinet, the investor not only gets BAT but also access to the UK pension business for nothing, he says.

Ricus Reeders of PSG Wealth chose Nokia Corporation, as a China-US trade war looms. Looking at Europe and which companies will benefit there, Nokia is already one of the biggest telecoms exports from China and could be beneficial should the trade war continue.