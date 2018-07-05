Market data - July 04 2018

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investment talks to Business Day TV about Woolworths and Simon Brown from Just One Lap discusses Shoprite
If there is a saving grace, it’s that the Department of Trade and Industry has attacked this problem with vigour
The CEO SleepOut has taken down its web page advertising its auction of a night in Nelson Mandela’s cell — a plan the museum says is ‘completely impossible’
Mangosuthu Buthelezi will join Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in fighting the ANC’s wish to dissolve the Ingonyama Trust, which currently manages the land
Judge Phillip Coppin says Airports Company SA’s attempt to exclude the car rental company from its premises on empowerment grounds is unconstitutional
The lender says a rise in global protectionism, a hard Brexit or a reassessment of sovereign risk in the euro area could affect Germany’s exports and investment
Most companies beat or met their estimates in June, but the cars Americans are buying are the ones most exposed to Trump’s proposed duties on imported vehicles and parts
Rescuers might have to undertake a high-risk extraction of the boys trapped in the cave system, if forecast heavy rains cause it to flood
Abidal, who spent six seasons at the Nou Camp, made his comeback for Barcelona in April 2013 before joining Monaco three months later
BMW’s other mid-sized SUV grows larger, better and remains a ‘coupe’
