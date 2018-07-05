Asian stocks shaky as global markets remain in a state of anxiety

Tokyo — Asian stocks were shaky while major currencies barely budged in early trade on Thursday, as financial markets remained in a state of anxious uncertainty on the eve of a US deadline to slap tariffs on Chinese imports.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1%, having moved in and out of the red in early trade. The index has lost 1.6% this week, during which it plumbed a nine-month low.

Asia was bereft of the usual leads as the US markets were closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday.

US stock futures were marginally higher, pointing to a stronger open for Wall Street later in the day.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.15%, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.1%.

"The markets lack strong direction without incentives from the US, where their markets were closed yesterday. Moves by Chinese shares and the yuan remain a key factor in the meantime," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

The US plans to implement tariffs on $50bn worth of imports from China as both nations remained locked in a bitter trade dispute that has convulsed global financial markets in recent weeks.

On July 6, tariffs on $34bn worth of imports will take effect, and Beijing has promised to retaliate in kind.

However, China’s finance ministry did say on Wednesday that it would "absolutely not" fire the first shot in a trade war with the US and would not be the first to levy tariffs.

China had put pressure on the EU to issue a strong joint statement against US President Donald Trump’s trade policies, European officials told Reuters.

"The $34bn US tariffs figure has been mostly factored by the markets and focus is now on what the US says on the remaining $16bn," Ichikawa said.

In currencies, the euro was little changed at $1.1657. The single currency fell to as low as $1.1630 overnight after weaker confidence in the eurozone overshadowed better than expected data on business activity.

The Chinese yuan was slightly lower, its recovery from an 11-month low stalling. A rebound in the yuan was triggered in the past two sessions after the central bank sought to calm nervous markets midweek and stem the currency’s recent tumble.

The yuan was 0.1% lower after gaining 0.2% against the dollar on Wednesday.

The longer-term direction for the yuan was still unclear.

China appeared broadly comfortable with a weakening yuan and would intervene only to prevent any destabilising declines or to restore market confidence, policy insiders told Reuters.

The dollar was nearly flat at ¥110.420, trapped in a narrow range the previous day due to the US holiday, awaiting the minutes from the June Federal Reserve policy meeting due later in the day for immediate cues.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.15% lower at 94.510.

Copper and zinc were stuck near one-year lows, having declined steadily over the past month on the fear that the US-China trade spat could reduce demand for industrial metals.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded at $6,405.50/tonne after slumping to a low of $6,344 the previous day, its weakest since August 2017.

LME zinc was at $2,707.50/tonne after dropping to $2,687.50 overnight, the lowest since June last year.

Brent crude futures were down 0.65% at $77.74 a barrel, losing some steam after two successive days of gains after Trump sent a tweet demanding that Opec reduce prices for crude.

Brent had risen on Wednesday on a threat from an Iranian commander and a drop in US crude inventories.

Reuters