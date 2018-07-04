Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Sasol and Mastercard

04 July 2018 - 08:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Mastercard.

Nair said that Sasol’s plant in Lake Charles would start delivering production towards the end of this year.

“With that, the petrol price hike and the weak rand, Sasol is recovering nicely since it has been an underperformer in the last couple of years.”

Verster said that many hi-tech companies wanted to get involved in the payments industry, but it was highly regulated and the banks were still involved.

“Credit card companies have ingrained themselves in the process and no matter what type of online payment wallet you use, you still need to enter your credit card details.”

