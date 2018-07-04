Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual
04 July 2018 - 08:46
For a second consecutive week, Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day.
Old Mutual is now known as Old Mutual Ltd.
“There has been a lot of movement within the various indices over the past week and 25% of the company traded, which is creating a buying opportunity,” he said.
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about Old Mutual, his stock pick of the day
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
