WATCH: Stock picks — Bidcorp and RIB Software

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Bidcorp as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose RIB Software.

Janse van Rensburg said that following the devaluation of the rand, this is “very much a euro play” in the short term away from SA.

“Looking three years out, the company is in a very stable financial position through doing more acquisitions, which puts them in a powerful win-win position for potential shareholders.”

Combrinck said RIB Software was a large cap in SA terms but small cap in euro terms. The company owns software for computer drawing systems but also recently added two more types of software for project management and financial management.

“One should look at their business model as they are a few years ahead of any other competitors.”