WATCH: Stock pick — Capitec

03 July 2018 - 09:25 Business Day TV
Fay Mukaddam Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Fay Mukaddam Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Capitec as his stock pick of the day.

He said the share was a “good buy” at the moment.

“There were some issues with Viceroy, but that it has blown over. There are some issues with the lending that they have done but their business model does allow them to be more resilient going forward as opposed to some of the bigger banks that were not able to adapt their models to the modern economy.”

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about Capitec, his stock pick of the day

Summit, Capitec row resolved

Former foes to work on consumer financial literacy and debt relief
Companies
1 day ago

Capitec settles with Summit out of court

The bank says both parties have agreed to work together in improving the unsecured lending industry for the benefit of all South Africans
Companies
3 days ago

Viceroy 'ready' to meet SA parliament over Capitec

Viceroy has e-mail correspondence that disproves the regulator's statement that it was avoiding any interactions or discussions, according to Perring.
Business
1 month ago

Reserve Bank praises Capitec model

Deputy governor and registrar of banks Kuben Naidoo says the Reserve Bank has confidence in the data and the audited financial statements of Capitec
Companies
1 month ago

A toast to ‘Viceroy and bitters’ absence at Capitec AGM

Shareholders show strong support for management by overwhelmingly supporting all resolutions
Companies
1 month ago

