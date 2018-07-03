WATCH: Stock pick — Capitec

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Capitec as his stock pick of the day.

He said the share was a “good buy” at the moment.

“There were some issues with Viceroy, but that it has blown over. There are some issues with the lending that they have done but their business model does allow them to be more resilient going forward as opposed to some of the bigger banks that were not able to adapt their models to the modern economy.”