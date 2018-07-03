Markets

JSE likely to follow Asian stocks lower on Tuesday

Asian markets were spooked on Tuesday morning by a threat US President Donald Trump made against the WTO

03 July 2018 - 07:27 Robert Laing
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

Tencent was down 2.3% to HK$384.80, a bad omen for Naspers and in turn the JSE on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng index was down 2.7% as Hong Kong stocks caught up with Monday’s slump in other Asian markets following a long weekend.

Asian markets were spooked on Tuesday morning by a threat US President Donald Trump made against the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at a White House press conference following a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

"The WTO has treated the US very, very badly and I hope they change their ways," Trump told reporters.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 1% and the Shanghai composite index was down 1.3%.

Sydney’s ASX 200, however, was up 0.5% after the Reserve Bank of Australia held its interest rate at 1.5% as expected.

The Australian Securities Exchange’s index rose despite BHP falling 1.96% to A$32.94.

The rand was trading at R13.88 to the dollar, R16.15 to the euro and R18.24 to the pound at 6.30am.

Tuesday is a quiet day on the JSE results and South African economic data fronts.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand weakens as bad news mounts
Markets
2.
Rand weakens as bad news mounts
Markets
3.
JSE bucks emerging markets trend
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — EOH
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE begins third quarter on sour note
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.