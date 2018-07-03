European bourses shrug off Asian turbulence, take cue from US tech gains

London — World stocks rose on Tuesday, supported by gains in Europe and three straight days of tech-driven rises in the US, even though markets across Asia and especially China remained in the grip of trade turbulence.

Wall Street was set for another firmer session as investors positioned for strong Silicon Valley earnings before the reporting season starts next week, while European shares also rose after a deal on settling a migration policy row that had threatened Germany’s coalition government.

But a July 6 deadline is looming for Washington to impose tariffs on $34bn worth of Chinese goods that Beijing has vowed to match with tariffs on US products.

President Donald Trump also threatened on Monday to "do something" if the US is not better treated by the World Trade Organisation.

The prospects of a full-blown trade war and relentless yuan weakening — it has fallen 5% in the past two weeks to 10-month lows — reportedly forced China into intervention via state-run banks. The currency then reversed earlier losses to move back into positive territory for the day against the dollar.

"It is by far the biggest (yuan loss) I can remember. Prudence suggests it has to be matched across Southeast Asia because of the competitive implications," Bank of New York Mellon strategist Neil Mellor said.

"So if you have all these currencies weakening and the dollar strengthening against other emerging markets’ currencies as well, it generates a degree of instability in the market simply by virtue of its scale."