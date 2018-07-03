INVESTMENT BENCHMARKS
JSE bucks emerging markets trend
Amid gloomy headlines about the economy and political risks, investors would be forgiven for expecting SA’s equity market to be rock bottom compared to global benchmarks.
Surprisingly, the JSE is faring reasonably well so far in 2018 compared to other developing markets, with the all share, although down almost 4%, beating similar gauges such as the MSCI emerging markets index, the Shanghai composite and Brazil Bovespa.
Despite low GDP growth and relatively high inflation, SA’s high interest rates and bond yields still offer good investment opportunities, analysts say.
Although the all share started the second part of the year on a negative note, closing 0.78% down on Monday, it ended the second quarter 3.85% higher at 57,610.9 points, after retreating 6.7% in the first quarter.
The Shanghai composite lost 10.14% in the second quarter, and the Brazil Bovespa 14.7%.
The all share is still 4% down in 2018 after reaching a record close of 61,595.85 points on January 26 as Ramaphoria gripped the country.
The MSCI emerging markets index is down 7.68% in 2018, with the Shanghai composite having fallen 14.95% year to date and the Brazil Bovespa 4.76%.
Analysts expect the JSE all share to grow only marginally in the second half of the year. There are too many global uncertainties for the JSE to grow strongly over the period, while the subdued conditions in the local economy are an added risk, they say.
Capital Economics predicts that the all share will not pass its previous high in the next two years, ending 2018 at about 59,000 points, reaching 59,500 by the end of 2019 and 60,000 in 2020. That implies nominal growth of about 5% per year, compared to 17.47% growth recorded in 2017.
INVESTORS SHOULD … ‘FOCUS ON INDIVIDUAL QUALITY SHARES THAT CAN BE BOUGHT AT A DECENT PRICE’.
The great danger for investors is to follow an index investment approach, said Capicraft Investment Partners’s Drikus Combrinck. Investors should be "very selective and focus on individual quality shares that can be bought at a decent price", he said.
The main global threats include trade wars and a developed market policy mistake as central banks hike rates prematurely amid rising inflation and low growth. The possibility of an escalating global trade war has already unsettled markets. "But what we have seen so far is only a skirmish," Investec analyst John Wyn-Evans said.
Combrinck said China’s economic health could present a greater threat than any trade war. "An extreme shock, such as Chinese growth falling to 3% from 6%, will have a huge impact on emerging markets."
Wyn-Evans agrees, saying Chinese President Xi Jinping has not used one of the country’s most powerful weapons. "That is to urge a domestic consumer boycott of American goods, which was previously used with good effect against Japan and South Korea."
So far in 2018 mining stocks and some rand hedges have outperformed others. Anglo American has jumped 20.2%, Mondi 22% and Sasol 17.4%.
Banking and financial stocks such as Capitec and Discovery have lost nearly 20% apiece.
