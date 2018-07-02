WATCH: Stock pick — EOH

Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth chose EOH Holdings as his stock pick of the day.

The share was trading close to R30 and had a forward price-earning ratio of four, he said.

There was also “some good news in the media, with ENS releasing a report stating that there was no foul play on any of the deals that [EOH] have done.… [This] does make EOH a good stock pick for the day.”