Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — EOH
02 July 2018 - 08:20
Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth chose EOH Holdings as his stock pick of the day.
The share was trading close to R30 and had a forward price-earning ratio of four, he said.
There was also “some good news in the media, with ENS releasing a report stating that there was no foul play on any of the deals that [EOH] have done.… [This] does make EOH a good stock pick for the day.”
Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about EOH Holdings, his stock pick of the day
