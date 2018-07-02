Rand trips again amid twitchy global markets
The rand was shaky in midmorning trade on Monday, following its biggest quarterly loss against the dollar in more than six years.
Global markets were again twitchy in early trade, putting further pressure on the rand, which lost 16% against the greenback in the second quarter, raising inflation concerns.
Already at a record peak, the petrol price will again increase on Wednesday, as will the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin.
For consumers, the extended weakness in the rand implies that Reserve Bank is less likely to cut interest rates in the foreseeable future. But for exporters such as miners, the weaker rand cushions them against the effect of the low commodity prices.
Trade tension was a watchword again, after the Financial Times reported that the EU planned retaliatory measures to the tune $300bn on US imports if the US carried out its threat to impose sanctions on EU cars.
Later in the week, markets will digest the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting, to get a sense of how the policy markets view the outlook on rates in the context of the fears about a trade war.
To date, the US Fed has been confident about the US economic outlook after raising interest rates by cumulative 50 basis points since the start of 2018.
Higher US rates have previously strengthened the dollar at expense of the rand and other emerging-market currencies via bond outflows in particular.
In the past, SA and other emerging markets have benefited from the era of a low interest-rate environment in developed markets.
"The rand has been the worst performer relative to emerging-market peers over the month, losing 7% against the US Dollar," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said in an e-mailed note to clients.
The bank’s analysts tracked the weaker rand to disappointing current-account deficit data, uncertainty surrounding the mining charter and land expropriation without compensation.
At 10.05am, the rand was at R13.7984 to the dollar from R13.7136. It was at R16.0624 to the euro from R16.0270, and R18.1716 to the pound from R18.1023.
The euro was at $1.1640 from $1.1685.
