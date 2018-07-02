Rand trips again amid twitchy global markets

The rand was shaky in midmorning trade on Monday, following its biggest quarterly loss against the dollar in more than six years.

Global markets were again twitchy in early trade, putting further pressure on the rand, which lost 16% against the greenback in the second quarter, raising inflation concerns.

Already at a record peak, the petrol price will again increase on Wednesday, as will the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin.

For consumers, the extended weakness in the rand implies that Reserve Bank is less likely to cut interest rates in the foreseeable future. But for exporters such as miners, the weaker rand cushions them against the effect of the low commodity prices.

Trade tension was a watchword again, after the Financial Times reported that the EU planned retaliatory measures to the tune $300bn on US imports if the US carried out its threat to impose sanctions on EU cars.